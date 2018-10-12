READ: Rapper TI’s open letter to Kanye after Trump meeting

Rapper TI (Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.) has accused Kanye West of selling his soul after Wests’ controversial meeting with US President Donald Trump.

West met and hugged Trump on Thursday after a making a very controversial speech in support of Trump.

“I love this guy right here,” West said where he was invited for lunch to discuss prison reform.

Trump was left speechless and said “this was quite something,” in response to West’s impromptu speech.

This meeting and West’s speech rubbed TI the wrong way and prompted him to write a lengthy note ridiculing West for “selling his soul.”

He described West’s actions in the white house as “next level, futuristic Sambo, Hoping Bob, Stephen off Django ass sh*t Ye!”

“From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation and auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

TI recalled Kanye asking him to come with him to the meeting and said he declined.

“…but bro… If ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence. I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro for the people. You took ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level and I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of all our people.”

He continued to say, “I’m a true believer in ‘It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.’ And this sh*t is regurgitating. At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

TI warned Kanye’s fans, saying West was only putting himself first.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.