Eish! 5.10.2018 06:37 pm

WATCH: Trevor Noah makes fun of Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to shoe

Citizen reporter

The Daily Show has suggested Trump may have installed a loo in his limo.

A hilarious tweet by Trevor Noah’s Daily Show account suggests that US President Donald Trump may even have a toilet in his official limousine.

Obviously, this is pretty unlikely, but despite being the leader of the free world, no one was able to prevent patent embarrassment for Trump who walked up the steps to his huge jet, Air Force One, unaware that he had a piece of paper stuck to the sole of his shoe.

Most people think it looks like toilet paper, while others have speculated that it was a napkin.

Take a look below:

