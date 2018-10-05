WATCH: Trevor Noah makes fun of Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to shoe

A hilarious tweet by Trevor Noah’s Daily Show account suggests that US President Donald Trump may even have a toilet in his official limousine.

Obviously, this is pretty unlikely, but despite being the leader of the free world, no one was able to prevent patent embarrassment for Trump who walked up the steps to his huge jet, Air Force One, unaware that he had a piece of paper stuck to the sole of his shoe.

Most people think it looks like toilet paper, while others have speculated that it was a napkin.

Take a look below:

The president's new limo really has everything pic.twitter.com/XK5XU1E63G — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 5, 2018

