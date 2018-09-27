Mnangagwa offers Trump land in Vic Falls park to build golf course

Zimbabwe news site News Day has reported that President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed he offered US President Donald Trump an opportunity to build his very own golf course at the Victoria Falls wildlife national park.

Mnangagwa offered this to Trump while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Since the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe on July 30, dating back to the early 2000s, the region has expressed its willingness and confidence in re-entering the global economy and associated value chains.

Part of Mnangagwa’s speech read: “My country is now focusing on economic development as we seek to leapfrog the modernisation and industrialisation of our country… We have outlined our vision to become a middle-income economy with a per capita income of about $3,500. This will bring on board increased investment, decent jobs, broad-based empowerment, and a society free form poverty and corruption by 2030.”

With the country opening up opportunities for international investment, notably with the US, the offer to allow Trump to play golf while viewing the Big Five emphasises the country’s commitment to a new era of relations, investment, and cooperation with the US.

Mnangagwa also said he meant to make this offer to Trump at the Davos conference in Switzerland in January, but had to leave before the US president arrived.

In addition to the invitation to Trump, he also met with foreign nationals residing in the US, encouraging them to bring their investments back to Zimbabwe.

