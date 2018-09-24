 
World 24.9.2018 04:19 pm

Trump expects second North Korea summit ‘quite soon’

AFP
US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands following a signing ceremony during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Trump has been billing his diplomacy with North Korea as a key diplomatic success, saying that risks of a conflict have receded.

US President Donald Trump said today he expected to meet again soon with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he saw “tremendous progress” in easing tensions.

“It looks like we’ll have a second summit quite soon,” Trump told reporters at the United Nations.

“As you know Kim Jong-un wrote a letter – a beautiful letter – asking for a second meeting and we will be doing that,” added Trump, who met with Kim in Singapore in June.

He said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – whose last planned visit to Pyongyang was abruptly scuttled by the White House – would arrange the summit “in the immediate future.”

Trump’s remarks come one year after he stunned the United Nations General Assembly with a blistering attack on North Korea in his speech, threatening to “totally destroy” the communist state and mocking the projectile-building Kim as “rocket man.”

But Trump has since billed his diplomacy with North Korea as a key diplomatic success, saying that risks of a conflict have receded.

“Tremendous progress on North Korea,” Trump told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

“That was a very dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time.”

