Tennis 10.9.2018 02:56 pm

Cartoon on Serena Williams tennis drama slammed for racism

Daniel Friedman
US player Serena Williams reacts while playing Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in their women's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF

A comic following the incidents during the match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka has been met with outrage.

A cartoon on the recent controversy over the tennis match that saw Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams has been met with outrage for what many consider its racism.

Some have noted that the portrayal of Williams has exaggerated lip as and has called it out for being an offensive caricature. Others have noted that Japanese Naomi Osaka appears to have been re-imagined as a blond, white woman.

Attempts to contact Australian cartoonist Mark Knight to get his perspective have so far proved unsuccessful.

Opinions over the controversy at the match have differed sharply.

Many have accused umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism, alleging that men have lost their tempers before without facing the same disciplinary action as Williams did.

Williams herself said she feels this was the case in post-match interviews, and a couple of tweets from female tennis legend Billie Jean King shared the view and showed support for Williams.

Others saw Williams’ actions as a meltdown and view the umpire’s disciplinary action as warranted.

She has been fined $17 000 for three code violations according to the Associated Press.

Williams was given a code violation after her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was accused of coaching her from the stands. She was then docked a point after she smashed her racket in frustration and then later docked an entire game after she lost her temper with the umpire, calling him a thief.

“You are a liar. You will never be on a court of mine as long as you live. When are you going to give me my apology? Say you are sorry,” she also told the Portuguese umpire.

WATCH: Serena’s meltdown at the US Open

Osaka won the final 6-2, 6-4 to become Japan’s first ever Grand Slam singles champion and delay Williams’s bid for a record-equalling 24th major title.

The win was overshadowed by the drama, with fans booing as Osaka collected her trophy and both her and Williams crying.

The CEO of the world tennis association Steve Simon has agreed with those who think there was sexism in the handling of the matter, releasing a statement in which he says the organisation “does not believe” that the umpire reflected their policy of treating all players equally.

