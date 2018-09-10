Cartoon on Serena Williams tennis drama slammed for racism

A cartoon on the recent controversy over the tennis match that saw Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams has been met with outrage for what many consider its racism.

Some have noted that the portrayal of Williams has exaggerated lip as and has called it out for being an offensive caricature. Others have noted that Japanese Naomi Osaka appears to have been re-imagined as a blond, white woman.

Attempts to contact Australian cartoonist Mark Knight to get his perspective have so far proved unsuccessful.

Why are Serena’s lips exaggerated and why is her opponent blonde? Mark Knight you are full of shit. https://t.co/lf971PFSWQ — Yoli (@aNameToCarry) September 10, 2018

What kind of racist bullshit is this? Not only is this a horribly stereotypical and problematic caricature of Serena Williams, @Knightcartoons also turned Naomi Osaka into a white woman… Is this what your paper stands for @theheraldsun? pic.twitter.com/MDccpCn2ty — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 10, 2018

Why does Osaka look like a blonde white woman? See what we said about her existing as this Japanese and so *white-adjacent* contrast to Serena’s animalistic meltdown? This is racist, Mark. https://t.co/17a4uP1MzP — issa prison strike! (@ztsamudzi) September 10, 2018

Opinions over the controversy at the match have differed sharply.

Many have accused umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism, alleging that men have lost their tempers before without facing the same disciplinary action as Williams did.

Williams herself said she feels this was the case in post-match interviews, and a couple of tweets from female tennis legend Billie Jean King shared the view and showed support for Williams.

(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

Others saw Williams’ actions as a meltdown and view the umpire’s disciplinary action as warranted.

She has been fined $17 000 for three code violations according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during the U.S. Open final. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2018

Williams was given a code violation after her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was accused of coaching her from the stands. She was then docked a point after she smashed her racket in frustration and then later docked an entire game after she lost her temper with the umpire, calling him a thief.

“You are a liar. You will never be on a court of mine as long as you live. When are you going to give me my apology? Say you are sorry,” she also told the Portuguese umpire.

WATCH: Serena’s meltdown at the US Open

Osaka won the final 6-2, 6-4 to become Japan’s first ever Grand Slam singles champion and delay Williams’s bid for a record-equalling 24th major title.

The win was overshadowed by the drama, with fans booing as Osaka collected her trophy and both her and Williams crying.

The CEO of the world tennis association Steve Simon has agreed with those who think there was sexism in the handling of the matter, releasing a statement in which he says the organisation “does not believe” that the umpire reflected their policy of treating all players equally.

Where is the line between “emotion” and verbal abuse in sport?

Is Serena Williams calling an umpire “a thief” and “a liar” to be deemed acceptable? Part of the raw spirit that fuels champions?

WTA statement has done little to calm the debate around Saturday’s incident. pic.twitter.com/Tfm8SnGOx0 — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) September 10, 2018

