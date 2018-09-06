 
Celebrities 6.9.2018 10:21 am

Vanilla Ice live tweets from quarantined Emirates plane

Citizen Reporter / AFP
Vanilla Ice. Picture: Wikimedia

The former rapper-turned-property mogul tweeted that the flight had ‘over 100 sick people’ on it.

An Emirates flight from Dubai to New York that was quarantined after 10 people aboard it were rushed to hospital with flu-like symptoms had Vanilla Ice aboard as a passenger.

The former rapper, most known for his hit single ‘Ice Ice Baby’, sent out a series of tweets as the plane pulled into John F. Kennedy airport, telling followers the runway was covered with medical personnel,  firemen and police.

“So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place,” he tweeted.

Vanilla Ice (real name Rob Van Winkle) added there could be ‘100 sick people’ on the plane. He also noted that he was ‘happy’ that the flight was a double-decker plane and he was seated on the top floor.

Emirates has confirmed that three passengers and seven crew were transferred to hospital for “further medical care and evaluation.”

“All passengers were screened by the local health authorities prior to disembarkation,” it said.

“Nine passengers underwent additional medical screening on site before being released, it added.

 

