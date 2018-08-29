Trump puts Google on notice over ‘bias’

The Trump administration is “looking into” regulating Google because Donald Trump doesn’t seem to like the results he gets when he searches the web using the phrase ‘Trump News’.

Yes, really.

In a couple of tweets posted on Tuesday night, Donald Trump said that Google’s results for ‘Trump News’ were fake news and accused the search engine of “suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good”.

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

“This is a very serious situation-will be addressed,” Trump wrote.

In a report on Politico, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the administration is looking into regulating Google following Trump’s Twitter rant.

“We’ll let you know. We’re taking a look at it” Kudlow is reported to have said in response to a question to around regulating Google.

Google has since fired back in a statement saying that it doesn’t use politics to shape its search results and that it is “not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology.”

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds,” a Google spokesperson said.

“Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment,” they added.