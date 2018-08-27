 
Chinese couple battle to conceive until they find out they were having ‘the wrong sex’

AFP
Picture: Thinkstock

The obstetrician they consulted found that the couple had been having anal sex for four years and, as a result, battled to conceive.

A clueless newly-wed Chinese couple, who had been struggling for four years to have a baby, were having “the wrong type of sex”, an obstetrician they consulted found.

The wife was still virgin, she was amazed to discover, because they’d been having sex anally.

Obstetrician Lui Hongmei was part of a team of medics who earlier this year visited the village in Guizhou province where the newly-weds lived.

She told the Guiyang Evening Post: “The couple were very young, the man 26 and the woman 24.

“They were very healthy, but being married for four years, couldn’t have baby.

“Their family was giving them a lot of stress because of it.

“Four years of marriage and neither the husband nor the wife knew how to fall pregnant.”

The young woman complained to the obstetrician that sex was painful but said she’d resigned herself to this because she wanted a baby.

Lui Hongmei added: “Couples so lacking in general knowledge are very rare. But it is not uncommon for people to lack or have misconceptions regarding sexual knowledge.”

Now, just months after being given guidelines about conception, the couple are expecting their first child and have sent the obstetrician 100 eggs and a live hen to thank her.

