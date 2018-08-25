‘You’re treating me like a black person’ man goes viral

A video of an American man whose treatment at the hands of police prompted him to shout “you’re treating me like a f*****g black person” has gone viral.

“I can’t believe you’re doing this,” the man shouts as the police restrain him.

The man has been identified as a 59-year-old doctor from Florida called Jeffrey Epstein. He runs a geriatric practice.

He was reportedly pepper-sprayed after acting erratically when he arrived at Orlando International Airport for a flight.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Epstein has been charged with battery on an officer.

The video prompted a reply from comedian Kevin Fredericks, better known by his social media title @KevOnStage.

According to Fredericks, the video puts into sharp contrast the way white people and black people are used to being treated by police in the US.

You are treating me like a black person You're treating me like a black person Posted by KevOnStage on Monday, 20 August 2018

According to an arrest report, Epstein was removed from a ticket line and told he was prohibited from flying because of his behaviour.

Epstein allegedly refused officers’ orders to leave the airport, instead choosing to cause as scene and shout at his arresting officers.

The man has tried to spin the incident, saying it was an intentional a statement on race, and that he “created a very big disturbance on purpose.”

“If you’re going to do this to a white doctor, who’s 59-years-old, for doing nothing, then why would black people trust you?” Epstein claimed on release from jail.

