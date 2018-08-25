 
menu
Eish! 25.8.2018 01:02 pm

‘You’re treating me like a black person’ man goes viral

Citizen reporter
59-year-old Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: YouTube.

59-year-old Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: YouTube.

A man who went viral after an outburst at an airport claims he was making a deliberate racial statement.

A video of an American man whose treatment at the hands of police prompted him to shout “you’re treating me like a f*****g black person” has gone viral.

“I can’t believe you’re doing this,” the man shouts as the police restrain him.

The man has been identified as a 59-year-old doctor from Florida called Jeffrey Epstein. He runs a geriatric practice.

He was reportedly pepper-sprayed after acting erratically when he arrived at Orlando International Airport for a flight.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Epstein has been charged with battery on an officer.

The video prompted a reply from comedian Kevin Fredericks, better known by his social media title @KevOnStage.

According to Fredericks, the video puts into sharp contrast the way white people and black people are used to being treated by police in the US.

You are treating me like a black person

You're treating me like a black person

Posted by KevOnStage on Monday, 20 August 2018

According to an arrest report, Epstein was removed from a ticket line and told he was prohibited from flying because of his behaviour.

Epstein allegedly refused officers’ orders to leave the airport, instead choosing to cause as scene and shout at his arresting officers.

The man has tried to spin the incident, saying it was an intentional a statement on race, and that he “created a very big disturbance on purpose.”

“If you’re going to do this to a white doctor, who’s 59-years-old, for doing nothing, then why would black people trust you?” Epstein claimed on release from jail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA prof’s scathing clap-back to Trump tweets 23.8.2018
Two alleged Eastern Cape cops appear in court 23.8.2018
East London airport evacuated as police close in on cop ‘killers’ 22.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.