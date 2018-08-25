Trump’s views on SA land linked to neo-Nazi website

Some on Twitter have linked Donald Trump’s recent tweets about the land situation in South Africa to a white supremacist neo-Nazi website, InfoStormer. Our readers are warned that the site does include content some might find disturbing.

A tweet that went viral juxtaposes an article from the site titled South Africa Begins Seizing Land From White Farmers with Trump’s recent tweet about the land situation in South Africa, where he said he would get US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to “closely study” what happens.

Trump also mentioned “land and farm seizures” and the “killing of farmers”.

Many have slammed his tweet, with the South African government calling it reckless.

Left: Article from a neo-Nazi website just two days ago Right: Tweet from the US Commander in Chief today ???? pic.twitter.com/An4aKT78Kc — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 23, 2018

While extremist white supremacist websites and news sources do certainly share the US president’s concern over the SA land situation, whether Trump’s views are informed directly by these sites is not known.

Rather, it is believed that his views may be more directly linked to a recent report on “land expropriations” (sic) in South Africa by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Trump’s tweets came soon after a report on the matter by Carlson.

Tucker Responds… Nobody is alleging that individual farm owners in South Africa stole their land. The claim is that people who resemble them did, and that’s enough. Our elites see no problem with that standard. That should worry you, a lot. If you got mugged, how would you feel about imprisoning someone who happened to look like the mugger? How about the mugger’s children? Should they be punished too? If those sound like insane questions, that’s because they are. In the West, we punish only the guilty. We do not punish their descendants, or everyone with the same hair and eye color. For more than 200 years, pretty much everyone in America agreed on that. Now the people who run our country aren’t so sure. Increasingly they think generational guilt seems like a fine standard. So where does that end up? For a preview, let’s go back to South Africa. Julius Malema is the leader of South Africa’s third largest political party. He’s one of the country’s most famous figures. Here’s what he said two years ago about murdering people on the basis of their skin color… Posted by Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday, 23 August 2018

Carlson, who commands a massive audience of millions of followers on the conservative side of the US political spectrum, said in a report on Wednesday night that the South African Constitution had been changed to allow for land seizures targeting white people.

Section 25 of the constitution has not yet been amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Carlson also called President Cyril Ramaphosa a “racist” and former us president Barack Obama a “coward.”

In a follow-up to his initial report on the South African land situation, Carlson in another report compared the current land situation in South Africa to apartheid.

South Africa is “once again becoming a place where an entire group of people is targeted for discrimination and violence based on their skin colour,” according to Carlson.

Later in the report, Carlson calls the SA government “corrupt and incompetent,” and alleges that the policy of expropriation without compensation amounts to “collective punishment.”

“Nobody is alleging that individual farm owners in South Africa stole their land, instead the claim is that people who resemble them did and that’s enough.”

“If you got mugged, how would you feel about imprisoning someone who just happened to look like the mugger. How about the mugger’s children, should they be punished too?” Carlson asks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.