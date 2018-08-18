 
menu
World 18.8.2018 01:32 pm

Ghana to pay homage to Kofi Annan with a week of mourning

Citizen Reporter / AFP.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has described Annan as a “consummate” diplomat and says the country is “deeply saddened” at his passing.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday declared a week of mourning to pay homage to former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan.

Describing Annan as a “consummate” diplomat, Akufo-Addo said in a statement that Ghana was “deeply saddened” by news of his death in Switzerland on Saturday after a short illness.

Akufo-Addo adds his voice to a series of tributes that are beginning to flow in for Annan, who passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday after a short illness.

Current UN chief Antonio Guterres voiced deep sadness at the news, describing his predecessor as “a guiding force for good”.

“He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination. Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor.”

“In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations,” he said.

Related Stories
IFP shocked, saddened by Kofi Annan’s passing 18.8.2018
Annan was a lifelong champion of justice, peace and dignity – Amnesty International 18.8.2018
ANC, DA pay tribute to the late Kofi Annan 18.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.