Ghana to pay homage to Kofi Annan with a week of mourning

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday declared a week of mourning to pay homage to former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan.

Describing Annan as a “consummate” diplomat, Akufo-Addo said in a statement that Ghana was “deeply saddened” by news of his death in Switzerland on Saturday after a short illness.

Akufo-Addo adds his voice to a series of tributes that are beginning to flow in for Annan, who passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday after a short illness.

Current UN chief Antonio Guterres voiced deep sadness at the news, describing his predecessor as “a guiding force for good”.

“He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination. Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor.”

“In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations,” he said.