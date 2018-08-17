‘A rare treasure’: outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin

Here are some top tributes to the “Queen of Soul”:

Entertainment

– Barbra Streisand

“It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world,” the singer and actress tweeted.

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

– Patti LaBelle

“Aretha was a rare treasure whose unmatched musical genius helped craft the soundtrack to the lives of so many,” the fellow soul superstar said.

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

– Diana Ross

“I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin,” the disco and soul star tweeted.

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

– Mariah Carey

“The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers’ singer,” the pop diva tweeted. “The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others.”

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. pic.twitter.com/QD9pxvGLLh — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2018

– Paul McCartney

“Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years,” the Beatles legend tweeted.

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

– Elton John

“The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen,” tweeted the pop superstar.

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

– Bette Midler

“The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note,” the singer and actress tweeted.

Politics

– Barack and Michelle Obama

“Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience,” the former president and his wife said in a statement. “In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade — our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human.”

“And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance.”

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

– Donald Trump

“The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!” tweeted the US president.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

– Jesse Jackson

“Earth has lost a lot of music today,” civil rights leader Jesse Jackson said on local television. “She never stopped serving. She never stopped caring. She never stopped sharing. We thank her so much. We miss her already so much.”

A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace. #ArethaFranklin #ISayALittlePrayer pic.twitter.com/o5Etf8hi3o — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018

– National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

“The ever-reigning Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is an iconic symbol of black pride whose music touched so many hearts and souls,” tweeted the rights organization.

The ever-reigning Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is an iconic symbol of black pride whose music touched so many hearts and souls. As the 2008 recipient of the NAACP Vanguard Award, we know Aretha's legacy will live on and we send our love our prayers. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s2CHcqbO3G — NAACP (@NAACP) August 16, 2018

– Bill and Hillary Clinton

“For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls,” said the former US president in a joint statement with his wife, the former secretary of state. “She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry.”

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

– Al Sharpton

“Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin,” tweeted the civil rights activist. “Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018

– John Lewis

“What made her talent so great was her capacity to live what she sang. Her music was deepened by her connection to the struggles and the triumphs of the African American experience,” the longtime Georgia congressman and civil rights icon said in a statement. “She was like a muse whose songs whispered the strength to continue on. Her music gave us a greater sense of determination to never give up or give in, and to keep the faith.”

We have lost one of the great artists of our time. Aretha Franklin was one of God’s precious gifts to the world—one of God’s shining jewels. She is deeply loved by millions of people as the Queen of Soul. Her voice is still a guiding light to vocalists today. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) August 16, 2018

Closer to home

Many prominent South Africans also took to Twitter to acknowledge the icon.

Music icon Aretha Franklin (76) dies via @Channel24 https://t.co/cg4lLkyLJP May her soul Rest In Peace . She has left us with quality music — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) August 16, 2018

EFF MOURNS THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN OF SOUL MAMA ARETHA FRANKLIN pic.twitter.com/L8yDMIvlA1 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 16, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.