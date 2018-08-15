 
World 15.8.2018 01:50 pm

10 women perish in Chile nursing home blaze

AFP
Picture released by Aton Chile showing smoke billowing from the rubble left after a fire at an nursing home, where at least ten women died, on August 14, 2018. | © ATON CHILE/AFP | Alejandro Zonez

The incident shocked the country, and prompted a call by President Sebastian Pinera to shake consciences over treatment of the elderly.

The tragedy revived debate in the South American country over the precarious situation faced by thousands of elderly people who have seen their quality of life eroded by increased living costs and low pensions.

Authorities said the deadly fire broke out at dawn and quickly swept through the Santa Marta rest home in the southern commune of Chiguayante.

“We have 10 people dead, all women, who occupied dormitory number two,” Biobio regional governor Jorge Ulloa told local media.

Ulloa said the victims were unable to escape the blaze because they were confined to bed. One person who survived was being treated in a nearby health centre.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Picture released by Aton Chile showing police officers working at the scene of a fire at an nursing home, where at least ten women died on August 14, 2018 | © ATON CHILE/AFP | Alejandro Zonez

Pinera travelled to the scene of the tragedy to show “solidarity and affection” with the relatives of the victims.

“I hope that this tragic accident will shake consciences and help us as a society to be more supportive, more affectionate, more welcoming to all our seniors,” said Pinera.

The president said his government’s programme of social security reform, which is to be rolled out in the coming weeks, will have a section to “help older adults […] so that their families can keep them close”.

Authorities said security protocols at the rest home had been followed and that the elderly residents had not been locked inside.

– AFP

