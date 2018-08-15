Kaizer Chiefs kits ranked best in the world by UK football magazine

The glamour boys lived up to their name after UK football magazine FourFourTwo ranked their home and away kits as the best kits in the world for the 2018/19 season.

According to the magazine, the home kit, a gold home jersey with black stripes, represents “traditional spears rising together to create a sense of motion and unity on the field”.

The away kit, a striking purple-bodied jersey with black sleeves and hints of gold on the collar, spurred them on to want to order the kits, and solidified Chiefs’ ranking as the most stylish football kits around.

As with any rankings, FourFourTwo also ranked the worst football jerseys in the world. Tottenham Hotspurs’s home and away jerseys earned this ranking.

This is how the magazine viewed the kits:

“If you think the worst thing about Spurs’ summer is the lack of signings, you clearly haven’t seen their new kits. The gradient, fade design at the bottom of the home jersey is all well and good until you see the shirt without the shorts. The [leaked, unconfirmed] third strip is a mystifying muddle of dark green and turquoise. The away shirt isn’t the best, but looks like Peru ’78 in comparison to its stablemates.”

