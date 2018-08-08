At least nine holes make up nude golfing event

A nudist golf competition at the Humpty Doo Golf Course, set in rural bush near Darwain, was such a success the organisers hope to make it regular event on the the Australian nudist calendar.

“The Wandering Bares Nude Golf Day,” as it was called, was organised by Bruce Jensen and his wife Julie Jarvie who own the BruJul Nudist Retreat and Caravan Park at Noonamah about 40kms from Darwin.

Advertising the tournament Bruce (69) wrote on Facebook: “After much negotiating I have been able to book the Humpty Doo Golf Course for a nude golf day.

“This will be a unique experience as it has never been done in the Northern Territory before. “This year will be a nine hole ambrose, so fun for all, doesn’t matter about your golfing ability.”

Thirty nude golfers tee-ed off with the only deference to normal clothing etiquette being golf shoes and caps to protect the players from the blazing sun.

The official dress code requires members and visitors “to maintain a standard of dress considered to be in keeping with both style and neatness according to the character and standing of the club.”

The only limitation the club put on the use of course was that, being in full view of the clubhouse, the eighth and ninth holes were completely out of bounds.