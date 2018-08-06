WATCH: Boa constrictor attacks pigeon on busy London street

Stunned shoppers could not believe their eyes when they saw a boa constrictor wrapped around a pigeon on a busy east London street on Saturday.

Dave Fawbert, editor of Shortlist magazine, shared a picture of the snake outside his shop in Leystonstone High Road on Twitter.

Rachel Garland, 29, who saw the incident, told the BBC:” It was really cool, you never see anything like that. I wasn’t scared because it was moving so slowly, and it was completely wrapped up in it’s pigeon.”

She added: “It was just trying to eat the pigeon, it wasn’t taking any notice of all the people.”

The RSPCA said an inspector had gone to the scene and that the snake was taken to a nearby wildlife centre, where it was being assessed.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Benson said: “I’m very keen to find out how he came to be in such a dangerous situation. He could have been run over by a car or attacked by another animal.

“It might be that he is an escaped pet or more worryingly someone may have deliberately dumped him and left him to fend for himself.

“Either way anybody with any information can give me a call in complete confidence on our inspectors’ appeal lines.”

The RSPCA urged potential reptile owners to do their research about what care was needed before taking on the responsibility of an exotic pet.

Sources: YouTube, Twitter

– AFP