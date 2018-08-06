Dying mother told terminal cancer ‘not exceptional enough’ to take son out of school for holiday

A 36-year-old mom with terminal cancer was told by her eight-year-old son’s school this was not an “exceptional circumstance” justifying permission not to attend classes so they could have a last holiday together.

Angela Rose of Milton Keynes in the UK was diagnosed with terminal cancer 14 months ago, which has since spread to her bones and brain.

Doctors have told her that, at most, she has one or two years to live.

But Stanton Middle School, where her son Carlo has a 98% attendance record, turned down her request to take him out of school for one week during term for “what could be our last holiday”.

She said she wanted to go on holiday in September because she couldn’t afford to go in peak season.

After being approached by Milton Keyes Council, the school has changed its mind.

“Although we knew she had health issues, we did not realise the extent of them,” the school said in a statement. “We should have checked further – we didn’t, and we’re very sorry.

“In the light of this we will of course grant this leave of absence outside of normal school holidays.”

But Angela is still angry with the school. “I had to fill in a form to give the reasons I wanted to take my son out of school during term time,” she said. “I clearly stated that I had terminal cancer and this could be our last holiday together.

” I just don’t see how they could have made a mistake.”

– AFP