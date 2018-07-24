Iran responds to Trump’s tweet saying ‘BE CAUTIOUS!’

Twitter has come a long way since it’s arrival in 2006. Where once it was just a micro-blog people used to issue news about their lives and opinions, it’s now a platform for world leaders to threaten war against each other.

For proof of this look no further than the dialogue taking place on Twitter between Iran and Donald Trump. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif decided to hit back at threats from Trump on Twitter, warning him to “BE CAUTIOUS!”

Mimicking Trump’s bellicose Twitter threat directed at Iran’s leaders the previous day, Zarif wrote: “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED … We’ve been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!”

COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. We’ve been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS! — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 23, 2018

Zarif was responding to Trump’s tweet on Sunday, in which he tweeted (in caps-lock): “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

That was assumed to be a response to a speech by President Hassan Rouhani earlier in the day warning Washington not to “play with the lion’s tail” and that conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars”.

“The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago,” Zarif said of Trump’s tweet.

“And Iranians have heard them — albeit more civilised ones — for 40 yrs.”