World 22.7.2018 10:33 am

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a whopping R314k tip

The Portuguese player rewarded staff at the resort he was holidaying at in Greece after the World Cup.

Since Portugal was eliminated from the World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo has been holidaying at a luxury Costa Navarino resort in the Peloponnese region of Greece with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and son.

So impressed was the soccer superstar by the service and attitude of the staff at the resort he left a whopping R314,000 tip to be shared among them.

That sort of generosity is probably made easier if you’re earning R8.8 million a week, but still, for the staff it was Big Change.

The hotel thanked him back on Instagram saying: “It’s been an honour and a great experience for our team to look after Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. Many thanks to Cristiano for being part of our story.”

Ronaldo’s holiday came ahead of his 100-million pound transfer to Juventus.

