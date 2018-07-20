WATCH: Man arrested after groping waitress, who ‘took him down’

Father of two Ryan Cherwinski (31) of Palm Bay, Florida, thought it would somehow be okay to fondle a waitress’s butt as he brushed past her at 11pm on a recent Saturday night, but he was sorely mistaken.

Twenty-one-year-old Emelia Holden, a waitress at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s pizza joint in Savannah Georgia was having none of it. She yelled: “You don’t touch me,” grabbed the him by the collar and promptly took him down against the counter she had been working at.

The police were called and after viewing the footage arrested Cherwinski who was reported to be on a date with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children at the time.

He was charged with sexual battery and spent two days in jail before being released.

Holden told People she at first thought one of her friends had touched her because it was “really intimate.”

“I’m glad that other women can see this and know you can stand up for yourself,” she added. “You also have the right to wear whatever you want without having to worry about being groped.”

Commenting on the waitress’s response, one Reddit user said: “So she’s a server….. of justice.”

Holden has since posted on Facebook that she appreciates “the kind words from everyone”.

But she added: “I am NOT I repeat NOT interested in doing interviews on the matter. What’s done is done, he got what he deserved and I’m just trying to live my life.”

She did, however, use the opportunity created by the publicity to encourage people to donate to her cat rescue fundraiser.

Under this picture she wrote on Facebook: “Recently a video of me went viral and I’ve been getting a lot of attention for it. I’d like to take this opportunity to give back to something that means a great deal to me, CATS!”