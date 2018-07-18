Unruly house guest bites off and swallows hostess’ nose

Forty-one-year-old Jessica Collins of Conroe, Texas, has been arrested and charged with assault and bodily injury after biting off part of her hostess’ nose.

The unnamed victim, her neighbour and Collins, who was a friend of the neighbour, had been out drinking before returning to the victim’s home where Collins demanded cigarettes and more alcohol.

When asked to leave, Collins assaulted her hostess and bit off and swallowed part of her nose.

The victim told KTRK TV station: “I didn’t have time to react, to push her away. I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn’t.

“All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth.

“I started calling my husband when I was in the ambulance. I was screaming, like, ‘I don’t have a nose. I’m 28-years-old and I don’t have a nose anymore.’”

The victim is now facing expensive medical reconstructive plastic surgery.

Collins was released on bail on Monday.

– AFP