 
menu
World 2.7.2018 01:28 pm

Child dies after jumping castle on beach explodes, catapults her six metres into the air

AFP

The four-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to hospital.

A little girl has died after a bouncy castle ‘exploded’ on a packed Gorleston Beach in Norfolk, UK on Sunday.

Officers were called to Lower Esplanade around 11.15am following reports a child had been thrown from a bouncy castle.

The girl was taken to the James Paget Hospital, where she died.

One witness said: “Just seen the most horrific thing in my life. A bouncy castle exploded at the beach and the child on it was catapulted about 20ft (6,1m) into the air. Please do not allow your children on a bouncy castle in this heat, and please say a prayer for the four-year-old [who was] rushed to hospital after 15 minutes of CPR.”

“Totally heartbroken to hear that the little girl didn’t make it. Thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

A police cordon was set up around the beach’s Bounce About play area. The children’s play area is blocked off, but the rest of the beach remains open to the public, according to a reporter at the scene.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), local authority and police has been launched into the circumstances around the incident.

Source: YouTube

– AFP

Related Stories
Roodepoort scuba divers killed in horrific accident 23.7.2018
Pretoria North schoolboy injured in hit-and-run 23.7.2018
UK toddler, 3, acid-attacked in his pram while out shopping with his family 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.