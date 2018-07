At least 44 people have been killed in northern India when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, EWN has reported.

Police in India say search and rescue crews are at the crash site and rescue work is still in progress.

The bus lost control and swerved off the road, into a deep valley and broke into two pieces on impact and it is now in a small river at the bottom of the valley.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information is received.