 
menu
World 29.6.2018 03:10 pm

Survivors of US newspaper attack cover own tragedy

AFP

‘I don’t know what else to do except this,’ reporter Chase Cook said Thursday. ‘We’re putting out a paper tomorrow.’

A local newspaper targetted in a shooting that left five dead managed to publish on Friday, covering its own tragedy and leaving its editorial page blank in honor of those slain.

“We are speechless,” read a brief comment in the otherwise empty editorial page of The Capital, the print version of the digital newspaper the Capital Gazette.

It went on to name the victims, and then said “tomorrow this page will turn to its steady purpose of offering our readers informed opinion about the world around them, that they might be better citizens.”

The editorial page editor, Gerald Fischman, was among those killed.

READ MORE: Gunman attacks journalists at Maryland newspaper, 5 dead

The front page headline about the killing in the Maryland state capital, Annapolis, was bare-bones — bereft of even an adjective.

“Five shot dead at The Capital,” it read, below pictures of the five people killed — four journalists and a sales assistant. Two other people were wounded.

Staff who survived the shooting – by a man described as having a long running grudge against the paper – worked outside Thursday after the massacre, in a car park or even from the back of a pickup truck.

“I don’t know what else to do except this,” reporter Chase Cook said Thursday.

“We’re putting out a paper tomorrow.”

They did.

Inside, among the paper’s blanket coverage of its own tragedy, were profiles of the five staffers gunned down in the latest spasm of America’s epidemic of gun violence.

Related Stories
Gunman kills two in Toronto shooting rampage 23.7.2018
One dead, two critical in KZN Chris Hani Road shooting 23.7.2018
Toronto shooting leaves two dead, 13 injured 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.