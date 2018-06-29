Gunman attacks journalists at Maryland newspaper, 5 dead

Police say they are a questioning the suspect, a white man in his late 30s, following Thursday’s attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County says it was a targeted attack in which the gunman “looked for his victims.”

Journalists described how they scrambled under desks and sought to hide during a few minutes of terror. They recounted hearing the gunman’s footsteps as he moved about the newsroom, firing his weapon.

The attack came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the “fake news media” from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down.