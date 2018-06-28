UK beer supplies threatened by CO2 shortage, World Cup and heatwave

CO2 shortages in the UK are forcing suppliers of beer and other drinks to cut production and wholesalers to limit deliveries to pubs, restaurants and stores.

Booker, the UK’s largest wholesaler has started rationing supplies of some beers and soft drinks and consumers are beginning to feel the pinch.

Heineken and Coca Cola Great Britain are amongst the companies hit.

The threat to supplies comes amidst a surge in drinking due to the World Cup and unusually hot weather. England’s winning streak in Russia isn’t helping either.

The problem has been caused by shutdowns for maintenance at plants that produce food grade CO2.

Slaughterhouses and meat supplies are also being affected by the shortage.

