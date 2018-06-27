Wife immediately returns husband released from jail mistakenly

James Rynerson (38) couldn’t believe his good fortune when he was prematurely released from Mesa County Jail , Colorado and went home to share his joy with his wife.

But she clearly didn’t feel the same way and returned him to jail barely two hours after he’d been freed.

The wardens found her husband had been mistaken for another inmate, Marvin March, who was due for release.

March had temporarily shared a cell with Rynerson. But after he was moved the housing records weren’t updated so when the wardens came to collect March for release, and Rynserson was the only person in the cell, they presumed he was March.

Usual procedures, such as checking his wristband and photos, weren’t followed.

Rynerson is in jail awaiting trial for menacing, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Mesa County Sheriff’s sergeant thanked thanked Mrs Rynerson for doing the right thing and returning her husband.