 
menu
World 27.6.2018 11:35 am

Wife immediately returns husband released from jail mistakenly

AFP
James Rynerson.

James Rynerson.

James Rynerson thought his luck was in thanks to a bureaucratic error, but his spouse was having none of it.

James Rynerson (38) couldn’t believe his good fortune when he was prematurely released from Mesa County Jail , Colorado and went home to share his joy with his wife.

But she clearly didn’t feel the same way and returned him to jail barely two hours after he’d been freed.

The wardens found her husband had been mistaken for another inmate, Marvin March, who was due for release.

March had temporarily shared a cell with Rynerson. But after he was moved the housing records weren’t updated so when the wardens came to collect March for release, and Rynserson was the only person in the cell, they presumed he was March.

Usual procedures, such as checking his wristband and photos, weren’t followed.

Rynerson is in jail awaiting trial for menacing, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Mesa County Sheriff’s sergeant thanked thanked Mrs Rynerson for doing the right thing and returning her husband.

Related Stories
Ex-con-turned-author claims he made R500k a month while in prison 2.7.2018
Mpumalanga burglary suspect in dock for court escape 31.5.2018
Transgender rights: Vital case heads to Equality Court 25.5.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.