World 26.6.2018 11:37 am

CUTE ALERT | WATCH: Police dog performs CPR ‘to save handler’s life’

AFP
A screenshot of the video, which shows Poncho performing CPR on his handler.

Police dogs are being trained to perform CPR in the most adorable fashion.

The Madrid police have released a video showing how a police dog was trained to save lives by performing CPR.

In the demonstration, after his handler ‘collapses,’ Poncho, sporting a vest with a blue emergency light on it, runs over and starts jumping on his chest. All the while, the dog intermittently puts his head on the officer’s neck to check for a pulse.

The video was shared by Madrid police on Twitter with the posting: “‘Heroic’ performance of our #4pawedcompanion Poncho, who did not hesitate for a moment to ‘save the life’ of the agent, practising the #CPR in a masterful way.”

Over 1.7 million people watched the video since it was uploaded three days ago.

