WATCH: Zsa Zsa wins World’s Ugliest Dog award

No dog is ugly. But let’s face, it some are less good looking than others!

At the World’s Ugliest Dog competition, now in its 30th year, dogs are on show not for their pedigrees but for lolling tongues, hairless bodies and crossed eyes. In short Man’s Best Friends are entered to flaunt not their perfections, but the imperfections that make all dogs special.

Zsa Zsa, a nine-year-old English Bulldog who won this year’s contest, faced stiff competition – a black-head covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund, a bulldog with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

The champ travelled from Minnesota to Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds Petaluma, San Francisco, to strut down the red carpet on Saturday night with its human Megan Brainard.

The dogs are judged on their first impression, unusual attributes, audience reaction and natural ugliness.

Zsa Zsa walked away not just with a trophy but with $1500 in hard cash!

– AFP