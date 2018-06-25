 
World 25.6.2018 08:51 am

WATCH: Zsa Zsa wins World’s Ugliest Dog award

In this competition, a lolling tongue is a huge plus.

No dog is ugly. But let’s face, it some are less good looking than others!

At the World’s Ugliest Dog competition, now in its 30th year, dogs are on show not for their pedigrees but for lolling tongues, hairless bodies and crossed eyes. In short Man’s Best Friends are entered to flaunt not their perfections, but the imperfections that make all dogs special.

ZSA ZSA AND HER HUMAN MEGAN BRAINARD

Zsa Zsa, a nine-year-old English Bulldog who won this year’s contest, faced stiff competition – a black-head covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund, a bulldog with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named  Wild Thang.

WILD THANG, A PEKINGESE/AFP

RASCAL DEUX, A CHINESE CRESTED/AFP

LAST YEAR’S WINNER, MARTHA, A NEAPOLITAN MASTIFF/AFP

The champ travelled from Minnesota to Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds Petaluma, San Francisco, to strut down the red carpet on Saturday night with its human Megan Brainard.

The dogs are judged on their first impression, unusual attributes, audience reaction and natural ugliness.

Zsa Zsa walked away not just with a trophy but with $1500 in hard cash!

– AFP

 

