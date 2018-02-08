 
World 8.2.2018

Eight dead, three missing after China road collapse

CNS Reporter
Eight people died and three were missing in southern China after a water leak inside a subway station construction site caused a major road to cave in, authorities said Thursday.

The sudden leak flooded the underground site and led to the multilane road’s collapse in downtown Foshan, Guangdong province, on Wednesday night, the city government said in a statement.

“A total of nine construction workers were rescued, and … rescue and rehabilitation work is still underway,” the statement said.

It was unclear whether the dead and missing were all construction workers.

The collapsed area is as large as two basketball courts with a depth of six to seven metres (20 to 23 feet), the state-run China Daily reported.

Rescue work is underway for three people missing after the road collapsed | © AFP | –



Pictures of the scene showed a huge swathe of mud and broken concrete in the middle of the two-way thoroughfare in the city’s Changcheng district.

Industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced, which has angered citizens.

Official figures show 38,000 people were killed in workplace accidents in 2017.

Last May, 12 workers died following an explosion in a high-speed rail tunnel construction site in the southwest province of Guizhou.

– AFP

