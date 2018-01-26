 
menu
World 26.1.2018 03:34 pm

Chaotic scenes across France as shoppers go nuts for 70% Nutella discount

AFP
The discount on Nutella jars sent French shoppers into a frenzy | © AFP | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

The discount on Nutella jars sent French shoppers into a frenzy | © AFP | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

A French supermarket chain’s decision to slash the price of Nutella has sparked frenzy, with shoppers across the country jostling to squirrel away as many jars of the nutty spread as possible.

A video posted online Thursday and testimony from baffled supermarket workers showed long queues forming outside Intermarche supermarkets and chaotic scenes as bargain hunters stormed inside.

“People just rushed in, shoving everyone, breaking things. It was like an orgy,” one employee in the northeastern town of Forbach told AFP, asking to remain anonymous. “We were on the verge of calling the police.”

Another employee in Revigny-sur-Ornain said it was no wonder there was a run on the shelves: “70 percent off? That’s a steal.”

When contacted by AFP, Intermarche apologised to its customers and said it had been “surprised” by the sheer demand.

The chain usually sells Nutella for 4.50 euros ($5.60) but with the discount jars were going for just 1.41 euros.

Netizens reacted with much merriment over the furore.

“Seriously??!! All this just for Nutella” posted Kenny Le Bon (@KennyLeBon) on Twitter alongside a video of a crowd of shoppers scrambling over a rapidly depleting stand of jars.

“Was gonna get some Sunday. But I don’t wanna die,” added Ruthii Trudie (@ruthii_rawr).

Ferrero, the Italian company that makes Nutella, said the discount decision was taken “unilaterally” by Intermarche and risked creating “confusion and disappointment” for consumers.

AFP

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Zungu asks Tau to join him in France 25.1.2018
Black journalist’s sacking sparks race row in France 21.12.2017
Four children killed after train mows into school bus in France 15.12.2017


online-static-image-sun-met
hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.