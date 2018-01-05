Titanic II – the new replica ship will set sail in 2018

It was originally set to make the journey from Southampton to New York, the first Titanic’s route.

Billionaire Australian businessman Clive Palmer has announced that Titanic II will set sail in 2018, Zululand Observer reports.

The Titanic struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage on 15 April 1912, killing 1 503 people.

Palmer’s Blue Star Line is building the $600-million Titanic II based on its “unsinkable” predecessor, but has updated the design to meet modern safety requirements. The ship will carry enough lifeboats for every passenger and will also be wider than the original to meet modern maritime safety regulations. The hull will be welded, not riveted like that of the Titanic, according to The Maritime Executive.

“The new Titanic will of course have modern evacuation procedures, satellite controls, digital navigation and radar systems and all those things you’d expect on a 21st century ship,” James McDonald, Blue Star Line’s marketing director, told the Belfast Telegraph.

Ticket prices are yet to be revealed, but some people have reportedly offered up to $1 200 000 for a spot on the vessel’s maiden voyage.

Palmer is planning to stay true to the class system in place in 1912 by having separate dining rooms for second and third class passengers. First class passengers will be separated from second and third class in most areas on board.

On the near exact replica of the original ship, passengers will even receive period clothing to enhance the experience.

Palmer says Titanic II is being constructed in memory of the people who were on board the original vessel.

