IN PICS: Mauritius, like you’ve never seen it on Instagram

Michel Bega
A view of Coin de Mire islet from Bain Boeuf, located at the northern tip of Mauritius. In English it is known as Gunner's Quoin. Picture: Michel Bega

The Citizen photographer Michel Bega recently took an old 1970s Pentax K1000 camera and some black and white film to Mauritius and explored the island.

For many, the practice of using 35mm film to take photographs is a long forgotten past-time. It was expensive, you were never sure you had captured the picture correctly, and it took some time before you saw your photographs. But film photography is not dead – there is a niche group of photography enthusiasts still purchasing and developing film who are still enjoying the process and appreciating the specific tone of the images. The Citizen photographer Michel Bega recently took an old 1970s Pentax K1000 camera and some black and white film to Mauritius and explored the island taking photographs...
