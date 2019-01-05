 
news special event 5.1.2019 05:00 am

The Western Cape NSC matric results are now also available to search

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga delivers a speech during the announcement of the matric results for the class of 2017 at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 4 January 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

All the 2018 matric results are out, and you can check yours here.

The Citizen, in partnership with the department of basic education, brings you the results of last year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

The Western Cape’s results are now available. All other provinces were accessible since yesterday.

To see your own results, just type your exam number into the box below.

 

  • These results are preliminary results and therefore, in the case of omissions, candidates must contact the school.
  • Bursaries are available from NSFAS for any course of study. Contact NSFAS on 08600 NSFAS (0860067327), e-mail info@nsfas.org.za or visit www.nsfas.org.za.
  • Although every effort has been taken to ensure the accuracy of results, note that candidates’ results may have been omitted or inaccurately printed/published due to technical reasons.

