Eish! 26.11.2014 01:39 pm

Man in court for ‘teaching class’ in women’s underwear

CNS Reporter/Amelia de Ridder
Image courtesy stockxchnge.com

A 26-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria North magistrate court on Monday after he allegedly broke into a primary school classroom in Sinoville, north of Pretoria and ‘gave class’ dressed in women’s underwear to imaginary pupils.

CCTV footage taken in the classroom of Laerskool Stephanus Roos shows the man entering the room and revealing women’s underwear and fishnet stockings as he undresses himself.

Police spokesperson, Mirna Von Benecke on Tuesday said the man stole some pens and other small items from the teacher’s desk, Rekord East reported.

She said he moved behind the desk as if he was pretending to teach a class, but that it could not yet be confirmed as there was no sound to the video footage.

Von Benecke also could not confirm reports that he fondled himself in an indecent way.

The break-in happened in March and police had been looking for the man since.

“Police arrested the man last Wednesday during a routine patrol after an officer recognised him from a photo that was distributed among our officers shortly after the incident,” Von Benecke said.

The man has been charged with burglary at a business premises.

Von Benecke said the man stayed close to the primary school with his elderly mother.

“In this stage the police want to protect the mother and therefore we will not disclose his name,” she said.

In a separate incident, an unidentified man was taken to hospital by police after he was spotted walking naked along Oxford and Chester streets in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man was found naked by security guards outside the Goodman Gallery.

The man was taken to Helen Joseph hospital for mental observation.

Caxton News Service

