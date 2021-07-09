Porn photoshopped onto Minister Zulu’s laptop screen

Citizen reporter

'Bab’uJacob Zuma would have not expected anything less from us,' said Zulu on her original image.

The department of social department has slammed those who photoshopped porn on Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s pictures shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Zulu on Thursday shared a picture of herself participating in a virtual memorial service of the late former president of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda and wrote: “We woke up, we prayed, we showed up in serving the people of South Africa, Africa and the world. Bab’uJacob Zuma would have not expected anything less from us. Programme directing the National Memorial Service… A Tribute to the Life of Dr Kenneth Kaunda. There is always a tomorrow.”

While Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa can clearly be seen on Zulu’s laptop screen, the images that are now circulating show a couple having a good time, making it look like the minister was watching porn.

“This type of malicious content is created with the express sole intent to cast public aspersion and assassinate the personal and political character of Minister Zulu. We condemn such malicious actions in the strongest possible terms,” said the department in a statement.

“Minister Zulu will not be distracted from her core mandate of serving the vulnerable and the poor by this malicious campaign, particularly in the midst of the third wave of the global Covid-19 pandemic that is ravaging the country.

“In the era of fake news, the Department urges members of the public to be vigilant and verify sources of information they read before sharing it on social media platforms.”