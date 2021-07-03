Zuma’s daughter drags Mbalula on Twitter, brings back ‘used condom’ slur

Siyanda Ndlovu

Mbalula has been accused of disrespecting Jacob Zuma and a list of other current and former ANC leaders publicly aligned with the former president.

While the nation eagerly awaits former president Jacob Zuma’s fate, his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been more vocal than usual on Twitter, providing followers and supporters with hints and updates on the latest developments.

On Saturday, Zuma-Sambudla shared a tweet by a user @Marxist sanctioning Mbalula from going to Nkandla.

This after the ANC sent a delegation of its leaders to hold talks with Zuma prior to his final day to hand himself over to the police.

A landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court this week saw Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

“We strongly reject Fikile Mbalula in Nkandla. Mbalula didn’t only sell out but he’s been disrespecting Zuma, Nkosazana, Lindiwe, Carl, and Ace publicly,” reads the tweet.

Mbalula hastily replied to the tweet, suggesting that Zuma’s daughter was looking for fame at his expense.

Dont make yourself famous at my expense is Anc kzn deployment your homestead? I have never being to nkandla even for a feast. — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 3, 2021

Masingaqhelani please . — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) July 3, 2021

In her response, Zuma-Sambudla then brought back Mbalula’s dirty laundry, making reference to the 2011 pregnancy scandal that saw him make gossip headlines that a condom burst when he allegedly impregnated model Joyce Molamu.

Kuba ucela kakuhle ndikuyekile — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 3, 2021

Rather that than being famous for being a “used condom” — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 3, 2021

It is not clear if Mbalula is part of the delegation sent to Nkandla by the ANC to engage with Zuma.

Zuma has been given until Sunday night to hand himself over to the police either in Nkandla or Johannesburg.

He has since filed an urgent application to the constitutional court for the rescission of his contempt conviction.