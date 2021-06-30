Niehaus wears two hats in statements of outrage at Zuma sentence

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ANC member Niehaus has called on fellow cadres to stand with Zuma, while MKMVA spokesperson Niehaus says the organisation will oppose the sentence.

It was a busy day for former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters, including Carl Niehaus, on Tuesday following the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgment against him.

The ConCourt sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture approached the ConCourt on an urgent basis for an order that would compel Zuma to cooperate with the commission.

After being ordered to appear before the commission, Zuma released a statement accusing the commission and the ConCourt of victimising him. He vowed he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.

His supporters were outraged at the 15 month sentence, as Ekurhuleni mayor Mzandile Masina wondered if there was a way for Zuma to appeal the judgment.

“We all respect the rule of law but can someone explain where does @PresJGZuma_ appeal this judgement if he so wish? Our justice system has been compromised but it is well. Wondering who is next in this Judiocracy,” Masina tweeted.

Niehaus had to change outfits to issue statements of support for the former president.

He issued the first statement as a member of the ANC and wore its T-shirt as he voiced his outrage at the ruling.

“I will not and cannot accept this,” Niehaus said, calling on other ANC members to state the same.

The second statement required an outfit change as he the had to speak on behalf of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

According to Niehaus, the MKMVA is also outraged at the 15 month prison sentence.

“We fully concur with Zuma that he is unjustly targeted and that the law is being abused for factional political reasons. As Zuma has stated, he was one of the most prominent liberation fighters and ANC political leaders who gave his all for our ational Constitution to be adopted,” Niehaus said.

“He cannot allow now that the very same Constitution is being abused. For the Constitutional Court to be part of such a disgraceful situation is an utter shame. As MKMVA we will oppose the imprisonment of Zuma.”