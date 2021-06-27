WATCH: Carl Niehaus TikTok to Cyril’s missing iPad maybe the best one yet

Sandisiwe Mbhele

This is possibly one video President Cyril Ramaphosa would like to disappear on the internet. Last week, the president misplaced his iPad before giving an address and social media went crazy.

Ramaphosa looked dazed, looking for a misplaced item. He said: “Do you know where they took my iPad to? This is the problem of always handing out your gadgets to other people.

“I had my iPad, I had it in my hand. It’s gone. I have lost it, it seems.” Many music remixes, TikTok and memes videos were made but one of his biggest critics, MKMVA’s spokesperson, Carl Niehaus couldn’t help but join in the fun on Sunday.

In a video recorded by his partner Nolie Mdluli, dancing to one of the viral beats with Ramaphosa’s voice over. Niehaus’s cameo is just hilarious.

The best responses to Niehaus’s version:

Ayi there’s no inner peace emzansi!!!! ???????????????????????????????????? this one is a killer ???????? I love it ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vfYzOGbwmU — siyabonga (@mthembusiyabon1) June 27, 2021

????????????????????????????????????… Me waiting for Mbarks @MbalulaFikile to defend his breadwinner @CyrilRamaphosa — Thabiso Ngcobo (@Thabiso47272647) June 27, 2021

Ramaphosa was visiting the Port of Cape Town, a key logistics hub that accounts for a large proportion of South Africa’s agricultural exports, where he engaged with the media.

Niehaus wasn’t the first politician to join the conversation of the ‘missing iPad’. Last week, EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said the joke was a “weak and wobbly attempt to spin”. He said Ramaphosa “evidently didn’t know what to say and had no clue what he was expected to say”.

“Leaders who respect their responsibilities should always know what to say when, how and why,” Shivambu tweeted.