Mzansi, please don’t stand on your rooftops naked tonight – Health Dept

Citizen reporter

The department has had to remind South Africans that spreading fake news is an offence, no matter how ridiculous the news happens to be.

The Department of Health has had to take time out from dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, to warn South Africans to not climb onto their roofs naked on Friday night… or ever.

This after the most bizarre fake message since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in South Africa in March last year, started circulating on social media.

“Tonight at 9:30 pm a nuclear satellite will fly over South Africa to take everyone’s temperature. Please stand naked outside your rooftops and hold your passport open towards the sky,” reads the message.

Social media users who saw the department’s warning said the message should not be classified as fake news but “plain stupidity”.

Remember that in terms of the National State of Disaster regulations, anyone that creates or spreads fake news about COVID-19 is liable for prosecution. pic.twitter.com/RdewH9YG2s — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 28, 2021



Twitter user @AngNotMeMyPanic said: “OMG South Africa bless our innocent, gullible hearts,” while Celeste Petersen commented: “Help me here… Someone actually believed this then?”

As funny as it is, it seems the department wanted to ensure every South African knows there is no need to go naked on their rooftops tonight – at least not for health reasons.

“Remember that in terms of the National State of Disaster regulations, anyone that creates or spreads fake news about Covid-19 is liable for prosecution,” it said.