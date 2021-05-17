‘Muti rub’ robbery syndicate has Facebook in stitches

Citizen reporter

It is not clear where in Gauteng the scam is operating.

A poster shared on Facebook has left those who saw it in stitches, as they question the level of creativity criminals use to rob people.

The poster, made to look like it was issued by the South African Police Service, has pictures of “wanted suspects”, though some of the faces are of one “suspect” with different hairstyles.

It warns the public of suspects who apparently use “muti rub” on their victims’ arms and hands while talking to them.

“They will pretend to be a manager or worker at the shop or friendly customer asking for directions. With the muti rub, the victim will hand over all their belongings without knowing. Afterwards [they] will experience heavy headache,” reads the poster.

“Please inform any security guard on duty if these suspects have been seen at the specific mall or shop or contact your nearest police station.”

One Facebook user suggested that the “muti rub” be used on government officials accused of corruption for public funds to be returned.

Gauteng police spokesman Kay Makhubele said he was not aware of the scam.