Outeniqua Transport Museum cleaner busted for allegedly stealing copper parts 

News24 Wire

According to the Hawks, stolen copper pipes weighing a total of 2.8kg were seized from the suspect during their investigation.

The Hawks have arrested a cleaner, employed at the Outeniqua Transport Museum in George, for allegedly stealing copper components from the steam locomotives on display inside the museum.

The 45-year-old suspect was employed by a cleaning company that was contracted by Transnet to clean the museum.

According to the Hawks, stolen copper pipes weighing a total of 2.8kg were seized from the suspect during their investigation.

The damage caused to the steam locomotives is estimated at approximately R215 000.

Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC, Anroux Marais, condemned the theft and damage.

She said, while the Outeniqua Transport Museum in George did not fall under her department, as it was owned by the Transnet Heritage Foundation, she condemned the theft of any historical artefacts in any spaces of memory and heritage.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the suspect has been summoned to appear in court in connection with the theft and damage to essential infrastructure.

“It is further reported that, in December 2020, the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes Team in George received information from the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) regarding incidents of theft involving steam locomotives located inside the museum,” Hani added.

Hani said the Hawks were mandated to prevent, combat and investigate incidents relating to the national cultural heritage of the country.

“The Outeniqua Transport Museum is considered to be an important role player in efforts to preserve national heritage objects that portray the various means of transportation used in the country’s history.

“After a successful investigation by the Hawks, the suspect was summoned yesterday to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on 26 May,” she added.

Marais said, in addition to sharing the local and the collective South African histories with visitors, exhibitions also significantly contributed to further social inclusion and understanding the history of co-existence in the Western Cape and country at large.

“It is therefore hoped that the owners are able to retrieve all the stolen items while improving security measures to protect, conserve, manage and promote heritage resources of significance for generations to come,” the MEC said.