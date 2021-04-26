Road rage driver in court after ramming car into News Café

Nica Richards

A number of cars parked outside the restaurant, furniture and the building facade were damaged.

News Café Rosebank was the scene of “an unfortunate event” on Friday night when a man rammed his car into the outside of the building.

A number of cars parked outside the restaurant, furniture and the building facade were damaged, News Café said in a statement.

According to News Café, the man, “a non-customer”, randomly walked past the establishment and began to insult and intimidate patrons.

He was immediately removed from the premises, but later returned to wreak havoc with his car.

According to Rosebank Mall, the man was at the café to see his ex-girlfriend, who did not wish to see him.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident and no injuries were reported.

The Management District is aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at Newscafe last night and our reaction officers were available to assist despite one of our vehicles being damaged in the process. The matters is now in the hands of law enforcement #Rosebank pic.twitter.com/eXbGrIyZjg — Rosebank (@RosebankJoburg) April 24, 2021

In the video, security guards can be seen gathering around the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, but the man continues to reverse and ram into walls and outside tables.

Nearby patrons and passers-by watched the incident unfold in shock, while Uber drivers rushed to avoid the man’s destructive behaviour.

He was expected to appear in the Rosebank Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Watch the disturbing incident unfold below: