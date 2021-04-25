Eish!
Eish!
WATCH: Joburg street party busted by cops 

Video footage shot from above where the party was taking place in Braamfontein showed at least eight SAPS vehicles at the scene. 

Police at the scene of a street party in Braamfontein on Saturday night. Photo: Twitter screenshot/@Abramjee

A street party brazenly flouting Covid-19 regulations was disrupted by police in Braamfontein late on Saturday night.

Party goers seemed unphased as police descended on the celebrations. 

Mask wearing appeared to be few and far between. It is not yet clear what the party was celebrating. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele has not yet responded to The Citizen’s requests for comment.

Updates to follow as more information is received. 