WATCH: Joburg street party busted by cops 

Nica Richards

Video footage shot from above where the party was taking place in Braamfontein showed at least eight SAPS vehicles at the scene.

A street party brazenly flouting Covid-19 regulations was disrupted by police in Braamfontein late on Saturday night.

Video 1/3 Massive street party in Braamfontein JHB last night. Police moved in and dispersed the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dyjFENUcXC — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 25, 2021

Party goers seemed unphased as police descended on the celebrations.

Mask wearing appeared to be few and far between. It is not yet clear what the party was celebrating.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele has not yet responded to The Citizen’s requests for comment.

Updates to follow as more information is received.