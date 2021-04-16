WATCH: Shock as men’s legs are seen in boot of moving car

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

South Africans have called on law enforcement authorities to attend to such incidents on the roads.

In yet another bizarre incident on South African roads, a motorist took a video of two men sitting in the boot of a moving car on Sandown Road in Cape Town on Thursday night.

While the motive for the men’s actions is unknown, social media users speculated the car may have been full, leaving the two men opting for the boot.

Watch the video below:

Western Cape Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said police were investigating.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

The incident comes as Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for South Africans to be more responsible on the roads.

Presenting the preliminary Easter road traffic statistics last Thursday, Mbalula said the Eastern Cape recorded 22 crashes and 27 fatalities, Free State eight crashes and 13 fatalities, Gauteng 30 crashes and 36 fatalities, KZN 42 crashes and 54 fatalities, Limpopo 27 crashes and 34 fatalities, Mpumalanga 15 crashes and 18 fatalities, Northern Cape six crashes and seven fatalities, North West 15 crashes and 20 fatalities, and Western Cape 24 crashes and 26 fatalities.

