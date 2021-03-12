Eish! 12.3.2021 05:22 pm

Rasta’s been warned: ‘Don’t you dare paint Zulu King portrait’

Siyanda Ndlovu
One of the murials Rasta did in 2016 that has been covered by grafiti in a park in Berea, Johannesburg, 8 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Dead or alive, regardless of the status, we all know that no one is safe from Rasta’s brush.

On Friday, however, Lesibane Sirenje, better known as “Rasta” has been warned not to even think about painting or drawing a portrait of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

A stern warning was sent on Twitter to the man known for his portraits of recently deceased celebrities.

By Friday afternoon #Rasta was trending number two on Twitter with some pleading with Rasta not to even thnk about it…

“Confiscate all of Rasta’s brushes please @CyrilRamaphosa,” tweeted Media personality Sizwe Dlomo pleaded.

“If there ever was a time to arrest Rasta or take his paintbrush & canvas it would be now before he even thinks of doing a tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini,” another tweep said.

ALSO READ: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s body to lie in state, says Buthelezi

Rasta also recently made headlines after painting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Despite Tweeps agreeing that Rasta’s portraits had improved after his painting of the late Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu, the red alert still stood on Friday that he dare not try to draw the late Zulu king.

