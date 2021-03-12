Rasta’s been warned: ‘Don’t you dare paint Zulu King portrait’

Dead or alive, regardless of social status, we all know that no one is safe from Rasta’s brush.

On Friday, however, Lesibane Sirenje, better known as “Rasta” has been warned not to even think about painting or drawing a portrait of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

A stern warning was sent on Twitter to the man known for his portraits of recently deceased celebrities.

Rasta has been warned and this should be enough akere… #NkosikhonaNgcobo… rest @RastaArtist rest ???? pic.twitter.com/9vwY6Qj6QC — #SchoolShoes4RabanaPrimary… (@SankiLerefolo) March 12, 2021

By Friday afternoon #Rasta was trending number two on Twitter with some pleading with Rasta not to even thnk about it…

“Confiscate all of Rasta’s brushes please @CyrilRamaphosa,” tweeted Media personality Sizwe Dlomo pleaded.

Please tell Rasta to not attempt painting udoti with our King,

We’ll beat the sh*t out of him????#kingzwelithini #RIPKingZwelithini pic.twitter.com/3P7Oc07eg7 — The Musician (@bongzmessi) March 12, 2021

“If there ever was a time to arrest Rasta or take his paintbrush & canvas it would be now before he even thinks of doing a tribute to King Goodwill Zwelithini,” another tweep said.

Rasta also recently made headlines after painting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Not today Rasta. Not next week. Not ever actually. You can draw Prince Phillip in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/yDWo3JErrG — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) March 12, 2021

Despite Tweeps agreeing that Rasta’s portraits had improved after his painting of the late Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu, the red alert still stood on Friday that he dare not try to draw the late Zulu king.

With this goat I plead with Rasta to not dare draw the King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

???? pic.twitter.com/tcS8neWKVz — Mjolo-The-Pandemic (@thirstysphe) March 12, 2021

