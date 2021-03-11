Eish! 11.3.2021 03:17 pm

WATCH: Oh beer! Kindly Soweto and Pinetown residents clear road

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Some of the crowd at the scene.

In pictures, South African Police Service (SAPS) police officers can be seen standing at the scene as community members help themselves.

The weekend came early for residents near Pinetown after a beer truck travelling on Richmond Road from Marianhill Tollgate lost its load on Thursday morning.

According to Nancy Palien on social media, the truck took a corner and lost its load. Residents nearby rushed to help clear the scene.

It appears the truck lost its load and drove away.

Watch the video below:

The same happened in Soweto, where motorists helped themselves to free beer.

