WATCH: Oh beer! Kindly Soweto and Pinetown residents clear road

The weekend came early for residents near Pinetown after a beer truck travelling on Richmond Road from Marianhill Tollgate lost its load on Thursday morning.

According to Nancy Palien on social media, the truck took a corner and lost its load. Residents nearby rushed to help clear the scene.

In pictures SAPS police officers can be seen standing at the scene as community members help themselves.

It appears the truck lost its load and drove away.

Watch the video below:

#RichmondRoad from #MarianhillTollgate truck took the corner and a whole load of beers have fallen out on Richmond Road. No truck just beers and lots a SAPS on scene and the community having n ball.@BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @Delta32Landi @DerLydia @precision_tow pic.twitter.com/ahgnEzAtr6 — SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) March 11, 2021

Richmond Road from Marianhill Tollgate truck took the corner and a whole load of beers have fallen out on Richmond Road. No truck just beers and lots a SAPS on scene.#KZNTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/sNmg8oDIcZ — NANCY PALIEN (@NancyPalien1) March 11, 2021

The same happened in Soweto, where motorists helped themselves to free beer.

JHB – N1 North: #FreeBeer passing motorists assisting to clear a scene involving a Beer Truck at Soweto – SLOW TRAFFIC — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 11, 2021

