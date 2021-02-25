Eish! 25.2.2021 09:34 am

eNCA under fire for not asking FF Plus’ Groenewald to wear his mask

Citizen reporter
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald being interviewed by eNCA outside the steps of Parliament. Picture: Screenshot

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called on eNCA to apologise for the incident, saying the broadcaster can’t have separate policies for Covid-19 regulations.

News channel eNCA has come under fire from social media users for interviewing Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald without him wearing his face mask in public.

The outrage from some Twitter users has even sparked questions around white privilege and unconscious bias by the broadcaster.

This followed an interview by eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger with Groenewald outside the steps of Parliament after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his budget speech.

During the interview, the FF Plus leader was not wearing a face mask and he was physically distancing from Dentlinger who had her mask on.

When Dentlinger interviewed United Democratic Movement MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, tweeps realised that she asked him to keep his mask on, which led to some accusing eNCA and its reporter of racism and unconscious bias.

Watch the video below:

Some tweeps saw nothing wrong with Dentlinger asking Kwankwa to his mask, but other tweeps took advantage of the incident to bash the channel for unfair treatment and even posted Dentlinger’s pictures on Twitter, branding her a racist.

ALSO READ: Mboweni’s budget robs Peter to pay Paul, says parties

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called on eNCA to apologise for the incident, saying the broadcaster can’t have separate policies in enforcing Covid-19 regulations.

Media personality Robert Marawa said he simply “switched to Cartoon Network” after he was disturbed by what happened.

Veteran TV host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle was also taken aback by the incident, saying she too was upset.

Here’s what other tweeps had to say on the issue:

