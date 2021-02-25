WATCH: Woman slammed for using thong as mask in store

South Africans have been left in a state of shock after a video of a woman taking off her thong to use as a mask at a local store was shared on social media.

In the video, the security personnel at the store can be heard asking the woman where her mask is before she takes off the thong and uses it as a mask.

“Just use a mask,” a customer can be heard saying, as others look on in shock.

ALSO READ: ‘Compulsory wearing of masks is about protecting others’

While the woman in the video has been criticised, some argued it was staged as the woman only lifts one leg to remove her underwear. However, social media users have continued to criticise her, questioning how she got into the store without a mask.

Last week, another woman trended on social media for refusing to wear a mask at a Pick n Pay store, saying it was her constitutional right not to.

She said:”I know my legal rights. The lockdown was deemed unconstitutional and it says you are not authorised to wear a mask. This is your constitutional right and to make you people wear masks is criminal.”

The woman caused chaos at the store before employees finally told her to leave.

Employees at a supermarket told not to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/PvUwm31Jep — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 18, 2021

Due to operations carried out from December 2020 until February 21, 2021, 14,653 individuals were arrested for various contraventions of the level 3 lockdown regulations, said the South African Police Service (Saps) this week.

READ MORE: Ignore LFN’s fake news and wear masks in public

10,701 people were arrested for not wearing a mask in KwaZulu-Natal alone between 29 December and 21 February.

2884 people were arrested for failing to comply with the curfew set in the regulations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.