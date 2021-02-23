Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says she has been swamped with calls from conspiracy theorists who believe she and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have implanted a microchip into a man’s brain.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Zille complained about intrusive calls from people who want her to help the unidentified man get the microchip out of his brain.

“The saddest, weirdest thing is happening and I am not quite sure how to deal with it. There is a young man somewhere out there who is genuinely convinced I have implanted a microchip in his brain. He has built up quite a significant social media following of people who believe this is true. I have already received four calls this morning [Monday] from people asking me why I implanted a microchip in his brain and what I intend doing about it,” she wrote.

The former DA leader said she tried to explain to the callers that she did not implant a microchip in anyone’s brain, nor had she ever met the man in question. But they apparently insisted it was her responsibility to help him get the microchip out of his brain.

“They claim he has an X-ray showing that there is a microchip there, and somehow believe that I, working with [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk, put it there,” Zille said. “The callers, who sound genuinely concerned, believe that I ‘as the leader of Cape Town’ (as one of them said) have a duty to help get the microchip out of the young man’s brain or face arrest.”

Another caller who bombarded Zille with calls said there were other people involved in planting the microchip in the man’s brain, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

And, as bizarre the story sounds, Zille was not impressed as she believes it’s intrusive on her privacy and underscores the dangers of conspiracy theories peddled on social media and to a greater extent, fake news.

Zille wrote: “It is quite extraordinary how much traction this has received on social media, to the point where people are seized with the issue enough to phone me and demand that I do something about it. If I knew who the young person was I would refer him for medical help – as my callers are demanding.

“But if he suspects me of doing something so heinous to him, why would he accept my assistance? After all, he can visit a doctor or hospital of his own accord? This thing seems very weird indeed and the number of calls I am getting is becoming intrusive. One of the by-products of the internet. Conspiracies and delusions flourish.”

Read Helen Zille’s full Facebook post below:

